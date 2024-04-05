Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders being investigated as arson

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect who allegedly started a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damage but no injuries. Police in Burlington say a male suspect sprayed something on the office door, lit it on fire and fled. The Burlington Fire Department responded Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured, though the office door was damaged and the third floor of the building where the fire occurred sustained water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

