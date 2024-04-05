German investigators seize fake US bills with a face value of over $103 million

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they have seized counterfeit U.S. dollar bills with a face value of over $103 million, which apparently came from Turkey and were being stored ahead of transport to the United States. The criminal police office in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s northernmost state, said Friday that officers found 75 cartons of fake dollars after tips from U.S. authorities led them to firms run by a man who is suspected of exporting counterfeit money to the U.S. in the past. It said the bills could be recognized as fakes when scrutinized closely, but Germany’s central bank and U.S. authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life.

