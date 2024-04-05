Indonesian Cabinet ministers deny claims by losing presidential candidates of misused government aid

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Indonesian Cabinet members have testified that no rules were violated in the distribution of government aid during the recent election campaign, despite claims by the two losing presidential candidates that it was used for the benefit of the election winner. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the election with 58.6% of the votes, or more than 96 million ballots, more than twice the amount received by each of the two runner-ups in the three-way race. The losing candidates say the election was marred by irregularities and are asking the Constitutional Court to annul the results and order a revote. They say Subianto’s victory was the result of widespread fraud and that outgoing President Joko Widodo and his administration bent laws and norms to support Subianto.

By NINIEK KARMINI and ANDI JATMIKO Associated Press

