Japan’s Kishida, ahead of US trip, seeks stronger military ties with Washington and other partners

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he wants to strengthen military and weapons development cooperation with the United States as well as with other countries such as the Philippines, as he prepares for a visit to the U.S. next week to meet with President Joe Biden. Kishida said in an interview Friday with selected foreign media, including The Associated Press, that he hopes to promote security cooperation in areas including defense equipment and technology. Kishida will hold talks with Biden at the White House next Wednesday, followed by a trilateral summit with Philippine President Ferdinando Marcos Jr. the next day.

