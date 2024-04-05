Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria region claims that a drone attacked a military unit

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — State security services in Moldova’s Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria say that a drone attacked a military unit close to the border with Ukraine, causing minor damage to a radar station but no casualties. The region’s state security ministry says the incident occurred in the region of Rabnita, about 6 kilometers from the Ukraine border, and that a criminal investigation has been opened. Moldova’s Bureau for Reintegration Policies responded by saying the incident fits “a pattern of provocations” in Transnistria designed to “incite panic and tension.”

