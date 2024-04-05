Scandals blight Denmark’s buildup of its armed forces as it eyes possible threats from Russia
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A series of scandals has blighted Denmark’s Armed Forces at a time when the country, a NATO member, is building up its defenses, chiefly as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week, the head of the military resigned after he failed to inform the defense minister about an incident involving a Danish frigate which was deployed to the Red Sea as part of a U.S.-led mission. On Thursday, a technical issue on another frigate forced the brief closure of a crucial shipping lane in Danish waters. In the past months, dozens of staff have left Denmark’s Armed Forces more quickly than they can be replaced.