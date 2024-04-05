Trump campaign expecting to raise $43 million at high-dollar Florida fundraiser

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million, according to Paulson. The high-dollar event is expected to include more than a few billionaires and top a single-event fundraising record recently set by President Joe Biden, who raised $26 million at a gathering with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Trump and the Republican Party have struggled to catch up to Biden and the Democrats’ fundraising.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.