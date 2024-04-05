What to know about the $30 million cash heist in Los Angeles

Police and the FBI are investigating the theft of as much as $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility. The burglary over the Easter weekend is among the largest cash heists in U.S. history. Few details about the theft have been publicly reported. Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company, in Sylmar. The Canada-based company also operates fleets of armored cars. Company officials did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.