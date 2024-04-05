Workers sue to overturn law that exempts Atlantic City casinos from indoor smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — For three years, many Atlantic City casino workers have been trying to get their elected officials to ban smoking in the gambling halls, to no avail. Now they’re taking their fight to court. The United Auto Workers filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to overturn the state’s indoor clean air law that bans smoking in virtually every workplace except casinos. The union represents workers at Bally’s, Caesars and Tropicana. The gambling industry opposes a ban, saying it will cost money and jobs. But workers say they should not have to choose between their health and a paycheck.

