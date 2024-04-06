11 injured as bus carrying University of South Carolina fraternity crashes in Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Eleven people were injured when a bus carrying University of South Carolina students blew a tire and hit a concrete barrier in Mississippi. State troopers say the driver and a student were critically injured and taken by helicopter to hospitals after the crash Friday. Nine other students were taken by ambulance. The 56 passengers were members of the university’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and their guests. They were traveling to New Orleans for an event. A police chief hails the driver for getting the bus back on four wheels before she was ejected. A student then tried to control the bus until it skidded to a stop.

