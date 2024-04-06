Farmers in India are hit hard by extreme weather. Some say expanding natural farming is the answer
By SHAWN SEBASTIAN and SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
GUNTUR, India (AP) — India’s southern Andhra Pradesh state has become a positive example of the benefits of natural farming, a process of using organic matter as fertilizers and pesticides that makes crops more resilient to bad weather, and advocates say active government support is the primary driver for the state’s success. Experts say these methods should be expanded across India’s vast agricultural lands as climate change and decreasing profits have led to multiple farmers’ protests in recent weeks. But fledgling government support across the country for these methods means most farmers still use chemical pesticides and fertilizers, making them more vulnerable when extreme weather hits. Many farmers are calling for greater federal and state investment in natural farming.