A search is underway in Pakistan for attackers who ambushed a police car, killing 2 and injuring 2

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says a search is underway after armed gunmen ambushed and opened fire on a police vehicle, killing two people and injuring another two. The assault took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban militant group. Police said Saturday that the attackers shot and killed a deputy superintendent and a constable. In a separate incident in the same province, the army said they killed eight militants during an operation. The army alleged the eight were involved in activities against security forces and the targeted killing of civilians.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.