Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 6 and wound 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, the second largest city. The governor of the Kharkiv region said missile strikes on the city overnight damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars. Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. The commander of Ukraine’s armed forces meanwhile said that Russian forces were advancing and pushing back against them was “difficult.”

