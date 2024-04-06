Suspended Orlando commissioner ordered to stay away from woman she’s accused of defrauding

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has permanently ordered an Orlando city commissioner to stop interacting with a 96-year-old constituent that she is legally accused of defrauding. Circuit Judge Heather Higbee ordered the injunction in a civil case against Regina Hill on Friday. Hill was indicted last month on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and mortgage fraud for the same actions. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hill from the Orlando City Commission on Monday. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Steve Brenton says in testimony that Hill obtained a fraudulent power of attorney over the woman’s affairs. Hill is accused of spending $100,000 of the woman’s savings on herself, buying expensive perfumes, clothing, rental cars and hotel stays.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.