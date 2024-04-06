Tens of thousands still without power following powerful nor’easter in New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire have entered yet another day as more than 100,000 homes and businesses remain in the dark several days after a powerful spring storm. Maine’s largest electric utility warned on Saturday that service will not be restored for some customers until Monday or Tuesday despite the efforts of 1,125 line crews and 400 tree-trimming crews. The bulk of the power outages are in southern Maine. New Hampshire had more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity. The storm brought winds gusting to more than 60 mph in parts of New England. More than a foot of snow was reported in the region.

