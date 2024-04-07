2 dead after car crash with a Washington State Patrol trooper, authorities say

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Patrol says two people were killed in a weekend car crash involving a trooper’s vehicle just west of Seattle. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash Saturday afternoon, but was hospitalized as a precaution. The Mason County Coroner on Sunday identified the dead as two Washington state residents. Authorities say the trooper was driving on U.S. 101 with the emergency lights and sirens on when the trooper’s vehicle T-boned the Toyota Prius the two people were in. The state patrol declined to comment on the case, citing the involvement of one of its troopers. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.

