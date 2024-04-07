Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”
Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”
Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”
Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”
CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards
June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood