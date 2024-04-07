He once swore off politics. Now, this Georgia activist is trying to recruit people who seldom vote

ATLANTA (AP) — Davante Jennings cast his first vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race and then walked away from politics after Republican Donald Trump’s election that year. Jennings sat out two historic election cycles in Georgia before realizing his cynicism was self-defeating. He’s now 27 years old, works for a state lawmaker and volunteers for a not-for-profit organization that tries to coax disillusioned voters off the sidelines. Jennings is an example of the tens of millions of Americans whom campaigns often refer to as “low-propensity voters.” It’s a part of the population that could decide whether President Joe Biden is reelected or Trump returns to the White House.

