Here’s what we know about Uber and Lyft’s planned exit from Minneapolis in May

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The future of Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis has garnered concern and debate in recent weeks after the City Council voted last month to require that ride-hailing companies pay drivers a higher rate while they are within city limits. Uber and Lyft say they will stop serving the Minneapolis area when the ordinance takes effect May 1. The city might reconsider the ordinance it passed, and the state might take action. Riders and drivers are divided on the issue and left wondering what could come next — and how it might affect their daily lives.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

