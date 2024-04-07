Man arrested for setting fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office; motive remains unclear

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man has been charged with setting a fire outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vermont. Officials say Shant Soghomonian entered the building on Friday and went to Sanders’ third-floor office where security video showed him spraying a liquid on the door and setting it afire. Officials said the 35-year-old who was previously of Northridge, California, was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce. The motive remained unclear. The building suffered some damage from the fire and sprinklers that doused the area with water, but no one was hurt. Sanders, an independent, was not in the office at the time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.