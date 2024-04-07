Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency with other regions under threat

MOSCOW (AP) — State media say Russia’s government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg region a federal emergency. Preparations for possible flooding are also underway in three other regions. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including 885 children, to evacuate, the Orenburg regional government said. State news agency Tass said that a further 2,000 homes were flooded, bringing the total to nearly 6,300. Russia’s emergency situations minister arrived in Orsk — one of the most hard-hit cities — on Sunday to supervise rescue operations. Orsk suffered the brunt of the floods that caused a dam to break on Friday,

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.