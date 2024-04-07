Turkish Super Cup chaos as Fenerbahçe U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal for Galatasaray
SANLIURFA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Super Cup has ended in chaos after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz. The Fenerbahçe players then left the field before the game could resume. That drew whistles from fans.