What to stream this week: Billy Joel sings, Dora explores and ‘Food, Inc. 2’ chows down

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a sequel to the powerful documentary “Food, Inc.,” Dating expert Patti Stanger has a new TV show on The CW and “Dora the Explorer” gets a reboot on Paramount+. In music offerings, Linkin Park will release their first career-spanning greatest hits collection, titled “Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000 – 2003)” and The Piano Man has a concert special titled “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden — The Greatest Arena Run of All Time” airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Plus, Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal play cowboys and former lovers in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life.”

By The Associated Press

