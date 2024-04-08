Donald Trump asks appeals court to intervene in last-minute bid to delay hush-money criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is asking a New York appeals court to reverse a judge’s gag order and move his hush-money criminal trial out of Manhattan in an eleventh-hour bid for a delay just a week before it is scheduled to start. A judge in the state’s mid-level appeals court was set to hold an emergency hearing Monday afternoon after the former president’s lawyers filed paperwork challenging Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan’s pretrial rulings. The documents themselves were placed under seal, but a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press they pertained to Trump’s gag order and the Republican’s desire to move the trial out of heavily Democratic Manhattan. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

