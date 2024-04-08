Italy’s police arrest a Tajik man suspected of Islamic State membership at Rome airport

ROME (AP) — Police have arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group. The man, identified only as S.I. was nabbed after he landed at Rome’s international airport on a flight from the Netherlands. An international arrest warrant accused him of having gone to Syria to fight for IS in 2014. The man was described as a fugitive who has used numerous aliases, birth dates and nationalities, including from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

