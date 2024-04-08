Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Beijing to highlight ties with key diplomatic partner

BEIJING (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Beijing to display the strength of ties with close diplomatic partner China amid Moscow’s grinding war against Ukraine. The two continent-sized authoritarian states, increasingly in dispute with democracies, seek to gain influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America. China has backed Russia’s claim that President Vladimir Putin launched his assault in 2022 because of Western provocations, without producing any solid evidence. Lavrov, who arrived Monday, is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who has at times taken an equally combative tone against the U.S. and its allies. China and Russia have held joint military drills and are seen as seeking to supplant democracies with dictatorships.

