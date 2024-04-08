Spain court calls on fugitive Catalan secessionist Carles Puigdemont to testify in terrorism probe

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has called on fugitive former Catalonia President and separatist chief Carles Puigdemont to testify as a defendant in a terrorism investigation over protests linked to the region’s failed 2017 independence referendum. The court said Monday that Puigdemont, a European Parliament lawmaker, and Catalan regional lawmaker Rubén Wagensberg have been summoned to testify voluntarily by video conference from their residences outside of Spain between June 17-21. The court opened an terrorism investigation into Puigdemont and Wagensberg in relation to a case concerning a clandestine group called Democratic Tsunami that staged protests against the jailing of several Catalan separatist leaders involved in the illegal 2017 independence referendum.

