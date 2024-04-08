What’s expected at Japanese PM Kishida’s US visit? A major upgrade in defense ties
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making an official visit to the United States this week. He will hold a summit with President Joe Biden that’s meant to achieve a major upgrading of their defense alliance. He will also join a first-ever summit of the U.S., Japanese and Philippine leaders in Washington to showcase their cooperation in the face of an increasingly assertive China. The Associated Press explains the significance of Kishida’s visit and the two summits.