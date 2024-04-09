Ancient sea turtle housed at Boston aquarium for more than 50 years passes another physical

BOSTON (AP) — Myrtle, an ancient green sea turtle that has delighted visitors to the New England Aquarium in Boston for more than 50 years, is in good physical shape. Veterinarians performed Myrtle’s checkup Tuesday after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium’s Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain. Myrtle is thought to be as many as 95 years old, which would place her just beyond the upper boundaries of the species’ longevity. But aquarium staff said the big turtle is in robust condition despite her advanced age.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and RODRIQUE NGOWI Associated Press

