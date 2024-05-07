Atlanta to pay $3.8 million to family of church deacon who died in struggle with officer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta City Council has agreed to pay $3.8 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a church deacon who died in a struggle with a city police officer following a minor car crash. The city council unanimously approved the settlement for the death of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman. Councilmembers did not make any public comments ahead of Monday’s vote. Body camera video shows Officer Kiran Kimbrough shocked Hollman with a stun gun last August after the deacon repeatedly said he could not breathe. An attorney for Kimbrough has said Hollman resisted arrest.

