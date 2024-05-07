Judge delays murder trial for Indiana man charged in 2017 slayings of 2 teenage girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has delayed until October the murder trial of an Indiana man charged in the killings of two teenage girls after the man’s attorneys expressed concerns they would not have adequate time to present their case. Richard Allen’s trial was set to begin next week with jury selection in Allen County for a trial that was scheduled to begin May 13 in Carroll County. But Special Judge Frances Gull set the new trial date on Tuesday for Oct. 14 through Nov. 15. Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged in the 2017 slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

