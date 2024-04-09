Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run
By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running Las Vegas show “The Beatles Love.” The show is a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that has brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. Cirque made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7. Its closure is part of the hotel-casino’s major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas. Tickets for the final “Beatles Love” performances in July will go on sale in the coming weeks.