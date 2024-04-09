Court upholds California’s authority to set nation-leading vehicle emission rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld California’s authority to set its own nation-leading vehicle emission standards that are the strictest in the country. Tuesday’s ruling comes after President Joe Biden’s administration restored the state’s ability to set vehicle emission rules that are stricter than standards from the federal government. Former President Donald Trump’s administration previously revoked that authority. Republican-led states have since tried to block California’s ability to set its own standards. They argue it infringes upon federal authority and that the standards will drive up vehicle costs in their states. The Biden administration has set out to increase the sale of zero-emission vehicles in the coming years.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.