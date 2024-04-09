Italian media: At least 3 dead and 6 missing in an explosion at hydroelectric plant near Bologna

MILAN (AP) — Italian media are reporting that an explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in the Apennine Mountains south of Bologna has left at least three people dead and another six reported missing. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna. Police and firefighters are responding. The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, said the explosion happened nine levels below ground during work on turbines. According to the daily il Resto di Carlino, the mayor indicated difficulties in reaching the victims.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.