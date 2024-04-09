National, state GOP figures gather in Omaha to push for winner-take-all elections in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is calling on Nebraska Republicans to put pressure on state lawmakers to adopt a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes. More than 500 people turned out Tuesday night for a rally sponsored by the Nebraska Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump could need every electoral vote he can get to defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 race. Under the right scenario, a single electoral vote from Nebraska could give Biden the 270 electoral votes he needs to win reelection. Republicans are urging Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to call a special session to pass a winner-take-all bill that is languishing in committee.

