NFL and its players’ union approve 8 new position-specific helmets for quarterbacks and linemen

Eight new position-specific helmets for quarterbacks and linemen have been approved by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Two of the new models manufactured by Riddell are designed for quarterbacks while six helmets are made for offensive and defensive linemen. Quarterbacks now have three choices of helmets specifically designed for their position to help reduce concussions, including the Vicis Zero2 Matrix QB that was introduced last year. The new models are Riddell’s SpeedFlex Precision QB and the Axiom 3D QB. The Vicis Zero2-R Trench for offensive and defensive linemen was the first position-specific helmet introduced in 2022.

