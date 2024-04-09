Sister of Maine mass shooting victim calls lawmakers’ 11th-hour bid for red flag law ‘nefarious’
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sister of one of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is accusing state lawmakers of acting “nefariously” by pressing at the 11th hour for a so-called red flag law. Others, however, testified Tuesday that such a law could have saved lives. Testimony stretched into a second day as a legislative committee heard testimony on the red flag proposal that aims to let family members or others petition a judge to initiate the process of temporarily removing someone’s guns during a psychiatric crisis. Police must initiate the process under current law. The bill is among a number of proposals introduced in response to the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Eighteen people were killed.