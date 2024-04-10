Assistant principal ignored warnings that 6-year-old boy had gun before he shot teacher, report says

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A grand jury report says a former assistant principal at a Virginia elementary school ignored warnings that a 6-year-old had a gun in the hours before he shot his teacher. The 31-page report was released Wednesday. It offers fresh details about the January 2023 shooting and serious wounding of teacher Abby Zwerner in Newport News. The report also provides a granular accounting of each time the special grand jury said Parker disregarded concerns. They include a troubling account from a teacher who spoke to a “visibly scared and shaking” child who said he saw bullets from the boy’s 9mm handgun during recess.

By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

