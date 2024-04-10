Ex-guard at NYC federal building pleads guilty in sex assault of asylum seeker

NEW YORK (AP) — A former security guard at a federal building in New York City where the FBI has its offices has pleaded guilty to a charge related to the sexual assault of an asylum seeker. Forty-two-year-old Jimmy Solano-Arias of the Bronx entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to making a false statement to the FBI about the sexual assault. He pleaded guilty, agreeing that federal sentencing guidelines call for a five-year prison sentence. Sentencing was set for July 9. A prosecutor told a magistrate judge that if the case had gone to trial, the victim would have testified.

