State dinner for Japan attracts top figures from business, politics and even an ex-president
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top figures from business, sports and politics — including an ex-president — turned up for a lavish state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The White House on Wednesday served up a maximum dose of pomp to honor the close U.S. ally. Bill and Hillary Clinton were on familiar turf for the event. The former president declared it felt great to be back before casting an appreciative eye at a portrait of his wife from her days as first lady that was on display nearby. Guests in bright spring colors chatted politics and talked shop as they strolled in on a warm spring evening.