Kansas deputy fatally shoots woman holding a knife and scissors

ATTICA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators in Kansas say a deputy fatally shot an Oklahoma woman who was wielding a knife and scissors and lunged at another officer. A Harper County deputy responded to a report of a car parked in the middle of a highway Tuesday morning and found the woman in the car with a knife and scissors. An officer from the town of Attica arrived. The woman was ordered to get out, and investigators say she advanced toward the officers. When the Attica officer tripped, she kept coming toward him. The deputy fired three shots, killing her.

