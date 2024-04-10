New Jersey officials say they are probing hate crime after Islamic center is vandalized at Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — An Islamic center at New Jersey’s Rutgers University was vandalized on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr. Authorities say they are investigating it as a hate crime. A building at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University had its windows shattered, artwork smashed, TVs and printers broken as well as a Palestinian flag destroyed, the group’s chairwoman, Atiya Aftab, said in a statement. The Rutgers University Police Department said in a statement it is investigating a burglary, criminal mischief and bias crime that it says happened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in New Brunswick. The site was unoccupied when it the incident happened, police said.

