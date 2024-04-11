A Washington man pleads not guilty in connection with 2022 attacks on an Oregon electrical grid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of damaging electrical substations in Oregon in 2022. News outlets report Nathaniel Cheney appeared in federal court in Portland on Wednesday and was later released from custody. He was arrested April 2 after he was indicted in March on two counts of damage to an energy facility. Charging documents allege Cheney broke into the Ostrander substation in Oregon City on Nov. 24, 2022, and “knowingly and willfully damaged” the Sunnyside Substation in Clackamas on four days later.

