Argentine court blames Iran and Hezbollah for deadly 1994 Jewish center bombing

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s highest criminal court has reported a new development in the elusive quest for justice in the country’s deadliest attack in history — the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center headquarters. It concluded Thursday that Iran had planned the attack and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group had executed the plans. In a ruling obtained by The Associated Press, Argentina’s Court of Cassation deemed Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, responsible for the bombing in Buenos Aires that leveled the community center, killing 85 people, wounding 300 and devastating Latin America’s biggest Jewish community. The court said the attack came in retaliation for Argentina reneging on a nuclear cooperation deal with Tehran.

By DÉBORA REY and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.