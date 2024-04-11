Biden awards $830 million to toughen nation’s infrastructure against climate change

DETROIT (AP) — The Biden administration is handing out almost $830 million in grants for 80 projects around the country aimed at toughening infrastructure against the extreme weather of climate change. The money will pay for things like moving roads, raising bridges, improving drainage and improving evacuation routes. And some of it will go to help plan projects to avoid the worst effects of that extreme weather. President Joe Biden has earmarked more than $50 billion toward climate-related projects. He has emphasized the importance of climate resilience and adaptation as he seeks a second term.

