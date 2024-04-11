China sanctions 2 U.S. defense companies and says they support arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced rare sanctions against two U.S. defense companies over what it calls their support for arms sales to Taiwan. Beijing claims the self-governing island democracy as its own territory to be recovered by force if necessary. The announcement freezes the assets of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems held within China. It also bars their management from entering the country. Filings show General Dynamics operates a half-dozen Gulfstream and jet aviation services operations in China. General Atomics produces the Predator and Reaper drones used by the U.S. military. General Dynamics helps make the Abrams tank being purchased by Taiwan.

