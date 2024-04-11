Divers discover 2 more bodies in Italian hydro powerplant explosion. Death toll hits 5

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters in Italy say that divers have discovered two more bodies of workers who died in an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant earlier this week, bringing to five the number of confirmed dead. The explosion Tuesday at the Enel Green Power plant near Bologna occurred at depth of some 40 meters (130 feet) below water level. The search for other two missing workers was continuing.

