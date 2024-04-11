Woman who stabbed classmate to please ‘Slender Man’ won’t be released from psychiatric hospital

A judge has turned down a request to release a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. Morgan Geyser is now 21 and no longer takes antipsychotic medicine. She and another girl confessed quickly after the stabbing in 2014, saying they attacked a friend to please the online horror character Slender Man. Judge Michael Bohren says Geyser has a credibility problem after lately reporting that she attacked the girl for a reason other than Slender Man. Geyser’s attorney says he can file another petition for release in six months. Geyser’s accomplice was released from the hospital in 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.