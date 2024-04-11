Harvard again requiring standardized test scores for those seeking admission

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University announced Thursday that it is reinstituting standardized tests as a requirement for admission beginning with the class of 2029, joining other colleges that are again mandating tests for those hoping to enter the schools. In June 2020, Harvard began a temporary test-optional policy under which students could apply to the college without submitting scores. The change was adopted as access to standardized testing during the pandemic became limited. Other schools like Yale, Dartmouth, Brown and MIT are also again requiring standardized tests for those seeking admission. Harvard initially said it was going to maintain its test-optional policy through the entering class of the fall of 2026.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.