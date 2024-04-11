Maine shooter’s commanding Army officer says he had limited oversight of the gunman

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The commanding officer of an Army reservist responsible for the deadliest shooting in Maine history has acknowledged to an independent commission that he didn’t get deeply involved in the reservist’s medical care after his discharge from a psychiatric hospital. Capt. Jeremy Reamer insisted Thursday that he was limited in the level of oversight he could provide when the gunman, Robert Card, was not actively participating in drills. At one point, Reamer said an email problem prevented him from seeing a July message pertaining to Card’s health care until after the Oct. 25 shootings. The commission is investigating facts pertaining to the shootings, which left 18 people dead and 13 wounded.

